Heather Rae Young Sheds Light on Extensive Fertility Process in Honest TikTok

Trying to conceive can be an exhausting process, and Heather Rae Young recently shared honest updates about her fertility journey in a video posted to TikTok on December 28. The video features the masked Selling Sunset star talking about her IVF journey, with the caption “Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies.”

“I just did my ultrasound, and she’s checking to see how many follicles I have,” Young said in the video. “I have six on one side and then on the other side I have a cyst, which is fine, they just monitor it, but they could not find any follicles on that side. So if we decide to move forward, we’ll start the, uh, process next week to get me ready for the egg freezing in January.”

She explained that the last time she did this, “I got six healthy eggs, so I have six on ice right now.”

Later, she added that they were going to take her blood to “see what my egg count is” and check her progesterone levels. “Once we get that information, we’ll find out how many eggs I have, since in the past I had low fertility and low egg count.”

When Young married Tarek El Moussa on October 23, 2021, she became a bonus mom to El Moussa’s kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack. After the wedding, Young opened up about her desire to have a baby with El Moussa, saying she wanted “to create something with him, that’s ours, together… I feel I would regret it if I didn’t. So we’re open to it.”

We love this open look into Young and El Moussa’s fertility journey, and we wish the couple the best of luck in trying to conceive!

