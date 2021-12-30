James Van Der Beek’s Tear-Jerking Video of Kids Reuniting With Their Best Friends Will Melt Your Heart

Presents are nice, and sweet treats are a huge perk of this time of year, but nothing compares to seeing friends and family during the holiday season. Especially during a global pandemic, when many of us haven’t seen loved ones in a long time. James Van Der Beek recently shared a tear-jerking video of his kids reuniting with their best friends — and we can’t stop crying!

In an Instagram video posted December 25, the Pose star wrote, “Sometimes the best gifts don’t fit down a chimney…” The video — which you have to watch with the sound turned on — shows his kids Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3, whom he shares with wife Kimberly, running down the street toward a car. They are screaming and their dogs are following them as they excitedly welcome their friends. It’s honestly so heartwarming to see how excited these kids get to see their besties.

“Feeling grateful and blessed to get a visit from the kid’s best friends who they haven’t seen in over a year,” continued Van Der Beek’s caption. “Wishing you all a beautiful holiday. Hope you’re able to connect with those you love most. #MerryChristmas y’all… and to all a good night.”

His post also contains two more videos when you slide over, showing Van Der Beek’s kids hugging their friends and crying outside their car. Even the dogs are getting in on the action, greeting the pals with sweet puppy kisses. The last slide is a group photo of the friends all hugging and wearing silly holiday glasses.

What a fun Christmas surprise! We could watch these videos on repeat all day.

