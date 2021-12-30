First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Justin Bieber with a baby carriage? Justin and Hailey Bieber reportedly have babies “on the brain,” and we couldn’t be more excited if this is true.

“Babies are definitely on the brain,” an insider told Us Weekly on December 29. “They feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together, and they are definitely ready.”

Excuse us while we scream uncontrollably! Can you imagine how cute a mini Justin or a baby Hailey will be? The outfits alone will probably be enough to drive us crazy.

The Biebers got married in September 2018 in New York City after two years of off-and-on dating. Then, they had a larger ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

“I could see a pregnancy announcement happening in the near future,” the source added. “Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time.”

But it seems like Hailey has been the one holding off on becoming a parent, something that may be changing soon. “Hailey is finally ready to be a mom,” said the insider. “She wanted to travel and enjoy life together with Justin as husband and wife for a few years before they fully settled down. But it seems like now that time has come.”

Earlier this year, the singer joked about having a baby with his model wife. At the Met Gala in September 2021, Justin touched Hailey’s belly and said, “Don’t make it so obvious” while she brushed his hand aside, seemingly indicating a secret pregnancy. And in Justin Bieber: Our World released to Amazon Prime October 8, Justin said, “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,” later adding to his wife, “It’s up to you, babe.”

We will definitely be on the lookout for a baby announcement in 2022!

