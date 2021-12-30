Ashley Graham Showcases Baby Bump in Latest Pics as Due Date Nears

Anyone who has ever been through the final weeks of pregnancy knows how anxious you can feel just waiting to deliver. And with twins, it’s surely double the fun, as Ashley Graham can attest. Now that she’s nearing the final stretch of her pregnancy with twin boys, it seems she’s more than ready to welcome her babies to the world — but not before snapping some final stunning selfies of her bare baby bump.

Graham took to Instagram Stories to share a few photos during her last days of pregnancy, sharing both a gorgeous modeling shot of herself in full glam with a black and white tuxedo and two equally gorgeous bathroom mirror selfies featuring her baby belly in all its glory. Sporting a tight, pulled-back bun and a cropped black tee with matching black bottoms, the model looked — as always — effortlessly stunning with minimal makeup in the pics.

Though she hasn’t publicly shared her exact due date, the soon-to-be mom of three has been open with fans throughout her pregnancy, keeping it real about those relatable third trimester cravings (Graham had herself some of her mom’s potato salad after Christmas at both 4:30 a.m. and the next day for breakfast, because everyone knows holiday leftovers are the best leftovers!) and how she’s treating herself and her body with kindness as she embraces all the emotional and physical changes this time around.

Graham and her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, are already parents to son Isaac, who will turn 2 next month and is no doubt excited to be a big brother soon. But it seems like the couple is ready for the experience of having three under 2 in a matter of days, with Graham telling PopSugar last month, “I’m possibly going into insanity. But you know what? I’m up for the challenge.” We’re sure she’s going to knock it out of the park, and we’re wishing her a gentle and safe delivery soon.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.