Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Newsletters
Newsletters

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Totally Her Mini-Me in Adorable Twinning Video

Arielle Tschinkel
Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian
Masato Onoda/WWD.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Is Her
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Is Her
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Is Her
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Is Her
View Gallery 13 Images

Even though Olympia Ohanian is a social media star in her own right, we must be honest — we love when her mama, Serena Williams, lets her baby girl steal the spotlight on her own accounts. Case in point: The tennis champ just shared the sweetest video of the duo’s morning dance session, and it’s clear that the 4-year-old is the true star of the show.

Williams shared the video on her Instagram page, captioning the clip, “My morning 🤣.” Donning matching t-shirts and the cutest pink skirts we’ve ever seen, the proud mama sat behind her baby girl as she showed off her dance moves, with both sporting a fun filter that added sunglasses and matching hair bows that looked flawless with their coordinated outfits. Olympia even rocked her mom’s signature beaded braids, looking like a true style star in the making.

Laughing as her little lady broke it down, Williams realized it was Olympia’s time to shine, stepping away and saying, “Wait, I don’t need to be in the camera. You’ve got too much pizzazz, man.” As for Olympia, well, she wasn’t dismayed — in fact, she just kept on showing off her moves solo like a true pro.

Olympia has no doubt been stealing her famous mom’s thunder a lot lately — not only is she already a red carpet pro, but these two truly have the twinning thing down pat. Olympia is fully Williams’ adorable mini-me, and it’s clear they have so much fun together whether they’re glamming it up for the red carpet or just enjoying a morning dance-off in the living room.

Here’s hoping these two have the best day together, and we’re taking notes. Because any day that starts off with a living room dance party is the kind of day we want to have, too.

Celebrity moms who battled postpartum depression.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad