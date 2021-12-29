Chrishell Stause Shares Bikini Pics, Joking ‘These Eggs Aren’t Going to Fertilize Themselves’

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has been open about the ups and downs she’s faced in her relationships as well as her desire to be a mom someday. Days after announcing she’d split from Jason Oppenheim, her boss and co-star on the hit Netflix reality series, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of stunning bikini shots while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She made a playful joke about hoping her thirst traps help her secure a partner with whom to embark on the journey to parenthood.

“Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣,” she joked in the caption of the post, adding, “Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜.”

Given that social media is so often a dumpster fire for people to hide behind a screen and share their rude thoughts, the 40-year-old received some flak for the lighthearted, silly post. But many others applauded her for keeping it real about fertility and her hopes to become a mama. Her Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, who took the photos, joked, “DAMN GIRL YOU SO HOT I JUST GOT A SUNBURN LOOKING AT MY PHONE 🥵 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵… ** will be expecting aloe Vera as my bday present now. Thanks.” Bachelor star Kaitlyn Bristowe advised Stause to “freeze em up like I did,” referring to her decision to freeze her eggs in 2017. Another of Stause’s pals added, “Best wishes on an eggscelent 2022.”

All jokes aside, Stause’s candor about wanting to have children despite not being in a relationship is undoubtedly relatable to plenty of other people in their 30s and 40s who also want children but aren’t partnered up. When announcing her breakup with Oppenheim, she revealed that their “ideas for family” were “ultimately not aligned,” with Stause adding, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

Here’s hoping that Stause — and all those who hope to become parents in the year ahead — experience a safe and seamless journey to parenthood, whatever it looks like. Everyone who wants to be a parent deserves to be one, and it’s awesome that she’s approaching it with a hefty dose of humor to boot.

