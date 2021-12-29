Drew Barrymore Shares Honest Perspective on Self-Care — and It’s One Parents Can Get Behind

Drew Barrymore never fails to keep it real about her experiences as a busy mom of two, but her latest Instagram post will help anyone stuck in a loop of dread over trying to juggle kids, work and life while somehow trying to find time for self-care. Barrymore shared a photo of a scale with a handwritten note over it that reads “Say something kind to yourself” alongside a heart, along with a candid admission about her current state of mind. And it’s the refreshing reminder you need that we’re all just doing the best we can — and that’s more than enough.

“The point of wellness to me is the mental,” she said. “I am exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot.”

Addressing the scale in the photo, Barrymore insisted it’s not about her “number,” adding, “I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term ‘self care’ and I think it’s a load, because most of the time, we don’t actually have time to do it!”

Noting that she has this holiday week off from work on her eponymous talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she added, “Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it’s great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself. That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life. But It will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. PS IM GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH,” she joked, giving new meaning to the term “balancing the scales.”

Commenters were encouraging of Barrymore’s keeping-it-real vibes, recommending that she ditch the scale altogether and focus instead on how she feels. “Definitely get rid of the scale! Something to consider is that weight is not a measure of health and the number on the scale most often only causes more stress❤️,” wrote one commenter, a dietitian. Another shared, “Dumped my scale last year. Best decision I made in 2021.”

Though no one can predict what 2022 will bring, we’re all about Barrymore’s mission of finding balance any way we can — and not stressing when things feel out of whack, because hey, that’s life, and we’re all just human. Be gentle with yourself, Drew, as well as all the other parents out there feeling frazzled by daily life lately. You’re doing a truly incredible job, we promise!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.