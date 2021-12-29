Pink Shared Rare Throwback Photos of ‘Beautiful Boy’ Jameson for His 5th Birthday

Celebrations abound this week for Pink and Carey Hart as their youngest child, Jameson, turns 5. The couple both paid tribute to their “beautiful boy” in honor of his birthday, sharing the sweetest throwback snaps on Instagram and looking ahead to “many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising” in the years to come.

First up, Pink shared a gallery of photos from Jameson’s days as a tot, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you 😍.” Along with including some precious shots of Jameson and his older sister, Willow, the singer shared photos of him enjoying birthday cake in years past, as well as a shot of his green and purple cake that reads “Happy Birthday Jamo!”

Hart included an equally heartfelt message in his post, paying tribute to his wife and their daughter as well, and we’re low-key shedding tears over how sweet it is. “Happy 5th birthday to my lil man, Jamo!!!!” he began. “I never thought that it would be possible to love a second child as much as my first, willow. But it is. There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thankful for him and his sister. My life is my kids, and I’m just so lucky to have them!!! Mama @pink, you made and raised a couple amazing kids!! Happy 5th, bud. Here is to many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising!!!!! Love you buddy.”

The former motorcross competitor included a video of Jameson jamming, some adorable solo photos of his son over the years and ended with the loveliest shot of him strapped to Dad’s back at a museum, pacifier in tow.

Here’s hoping the family had so much fun celebrating their newly minted 5-year-old, and that he enjoyed every bite of his green and purple cake.

