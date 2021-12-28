Kate Hudson Shares Snowy Photo of Daughter Rani Celebrating Holidays in Colorado

It was a white Christmas for Kate Hudson, fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, 3! The actress shared an adorable photo to Instagram today of the family of three, all bundled up in the snow in front of a log cabin, where they’ve been celebrating the holidays in Aspen, Colorado.

The photo features Hudson in a matching rainbow sweater and beanie, Fujikawa in a green beanie, and Rani in a colorful snowsuit with a fuzzy purple beanie on her head. She captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji.

Celebrities and fans were quick to comment, including actress Madelyn Cline, who wrote, “Best ever,” and designer Rachel Zoe, who wrote, “Omg you are the cutest.”

On Christmas Eve, Hudson — who also has sons Ryder Russell, 17, with ex Chris Robinson and Bingham Hawn, 10, with ex Matt Bellamy — shared another update of their holiday celebrations in the form of a video showing Santa arriving despite a “Colorado storm.”

In the video, Rani is wearing a red-and-green Christmas dress with a unicorn headband. You can hear “ho ho ho” as Hudson says, “Do you want to see him?” Rani runs behind the tree, presumably to catch a glimpse of Santa out the window, before the video cuts off.

Hudson captioned the post, “Some caught a glimpse, some of us didn’t but Santa wasn’t bothered by the Colorado storm and showed up like Santa does, in all his magical wonder. Merry Christmas everyone.” She also said that their family donated to World Food Programme, World Food Program USA, and MindUP for the holidays this year, adding, “Sending loving energy out to everyone as we gear up for 2022.”

It looks like everyone is having a magical time!

Check out these unique celebrity baby names.