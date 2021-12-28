Ashley Tisdale’s Dad Dressed Up as Santa to Take Adorable Photos with Her Daughter Jupiter

Although Ashley Tisdale was isolating due to COVID-19 on Christmas Day, the actress was able to celebrate the holiday with her family on December 27.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, she wrote, “When you miss Christmas you celebrate it in the 27th. And boy did my [family] know how to cheer me up.” This cheer came in the form of Tisdale’s dad, Mike, dressing up as Santa Claus to take a picture with her 9-month-old daughter, Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

The actress posted a video of her dad walking in the living room in a Santa suit with a bag of presents with the caption, “My dad actually dressed up as Santa!! Just so JuJu could get a pic with Santa.”

The next picture is an adorable shot of Jupiter (wearing her festive Christmas dress and Gucci shoes!) staring at her grandpa while sitting on his lap. This is immediately followed by a picture of the baby crying in Santa’s arms, which is honestly a parenting rite-of-passage!

On Christmas Day, Tisdale posted a sweet video showing her taking Jupiter to a Christmas tree lot, decorating a tree, and creating other festive memories with her family. She captioned it, “As if my husband wasn’t amazing enough. He’s been holding down the fort and taking care of the babe and me (through a door) while I isolate. Today he surprised me with this video and said ‘To show you that no matter what, you’ve already made a beautiful and magical first Christmas for this little lady’ now I’m ugly crying.”

We are so glad to see Tisdale doing her part to keep her baby safe while also creating a wonderful Christmas for her at the same time! And we hope she frames those adorable photos of her daughter sitting on grandpa Santa’s lap — they are just too precious for words!

