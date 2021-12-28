Stacey Abrams’ New Children’s Book Is Perfect for Your Little Future Leader — & It’s Already a No. 1 Best Seller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Inspiring the next generation of leaders is nothing new for Stacey Abrams. The 2022 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist has led an extraordinary career in politics — and she’s just getting started. But part of her undeniable impact has been her connection to the young children who look up to her and feel empowered by her example. Now, her debut picture book is here to encourage even more young readers, and it’s available right now for just $15.99 on Amazon.

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words is Abrams’ new children’s book, and it’s ideal for your little future leader. Illustrated by Kitt Thomas, this book has already soared to become a no. 1 Best Seller on Amazon. The book is perfect for children ages 4-8, with pictures highlighting a story inspired by Abrams’ own childhood. In Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey is a little girl who loves learning everything she can about words — whether it’s reading, spelling, or the comfort she finds in them when times are hard.

But when Stacey’s teacher submits her for the local spelling bee, Stacey starts to get nervous and even doubts her love of language. With an abundance of determination, little Stacey learns she can overcome anything and meet any challenge that comes her way. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words is absolutely perfect for young readers, and parents might even learn something, too! Now that it’s finally available on Amazon, don’t miss out on adding this inspiring picture book to your child’s library — order you copy today.

