Patrick Mahomes Jokes He Will ‘Try to Make it to 12-Something’ as a Tired Dad This New Year’s Eve

Patrick Mahomes is one tired dad! Professionally, he is known as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, but at home, he is simply dad to his 10-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, whom he shares with fiancée Brittany Matthews. With New Year’s Eve coming up, Mahomes joked that he will “try to make it to 12-something,” despite being exhausted.

In an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio on Monday, reported by People, Mahomes said, “I will try to make it to 12-something, but these days that’s kind of late for me being the dad that I am now, but will try to make it until the ball drops in New York.” Parents of young kids (or kids of any age, TBH) know this is so true. Somehow, staying awake and alert until midnight feels impossible once you have kids!

Mahomes added the family is keeping the holiday low-key this year due to COVID-19. “I will probably be at home with family,” he said. “I wish we were able to do something New Year’s Eve-wise, but with COVID and everything like that, you kind of have to separate yourself. I’m sure Brittany will have something planned for us at the house.”

Earlier in the interview, Mahomes talked about having a great first Christmas with his daughter. “It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday,” he said. “We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don’t think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys.”

He added, “She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that.” One of her favorite toys was a mini remote-control black Lamborghini, which Matthews shared pictures of on Instagram with the caption, “Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas. My sweet girls 1st Christmas, we sure do love you Sterling.” She also posted festive shots of the entire family under the tree.

Maybe Mahomes should do a New Year’s Eve countdown to noon with Sterling instead? Then everyone can start their new year with a good night’s sleep!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.