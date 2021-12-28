No One Did Adorable Christmas Content Quite Like the Beckham Family This Year

David and Victoria Beckham’s four kids seem like they have a strong sibling bond that will melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. Even cuter? How much the entire family loves Christmas, as evidenced by the couple’s seriously adorable posts leading up to the big holiday weekend.

On Christmas day, they shared some snaps from their holiday celebration. Aside from the fact that the Beckham crew is impeccably dressed (unsurprising given that their mom is the one and only Posh Spice), we can’t get over how grown up they are and how sweet it is that they love each other so much.

Both Victoria and David shared a stunning group shot of the entire family posed in front of a tree, with Victoria captioning hers, “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!” She then shared a video and two photos of her eldest son, Brooklyn, dancing with the couple’s youngest child, daughter Harper, at the festive soiree.

“Someone loves dancing with their big brother 💕 love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven 💕,” Victoria captioned her post. In the video, the two can be seen dancing before 22-year-old Brooklyn grabs 10-year-old Harper in a sweet embrace, cradling her head and giving her a big smooch on the forehead as she wraps her arms around him. Victoria shared two equally adorable photos of the pair mid-movement and posing together, and it’s the post-Christmas dose of sweetness you need in your day.

Dad David had been in the holiday spirit all week, sharing two Christmas Eve selfies: one where he’s donning a Santa hat and posing with a mug of coffee, and another where he’s posing with a glass of red wine and wearing a festive colorful sweater. He captioned the post, “Very Christmasy over here 🎅🏼 coffee & wine 🍷 ( I promise the wine was yesterday ) Happy Christmas eve 🎅🏼 who’s more excited me or the kiddies? @victoriabeckham.”

He then shared the most precious shot of himself wearing his Santa hat and posing with the family’s three dogs, all of whom gamely wore Christmas sweaters reading “Ho Ho Ho.” He wrote, “So girls this is what’s going to happen tomorrow 🎅🏼 How excited are we ?? 🐶🐶🐶”

The fashion mogul was equally in the holiday spirit, sharing the sweetest Christmas Eve shots of David posing with Harper and another with Fig, one of the family dogs. She captioned them, “Cosy moments getting us ready for Christmas! Kisses @davidbeckham, Harper and Fig 💕.”

In another post, the couple both got in a playful dig at each other, and we cannot stop laughing. Victoria caught the former soccer star tending to his fire while belting out “The Christmas Song,” with his back turned away from the camera. When he realized Victoria was behind him, she teased, “Oh my God, he’s actually — you were trying hard with that vocal.” He then said, “I’m sorry… Adele,” roasting not only the chestnuts, but his wife’s singing abilities.

This family has got the Christmas cuteness on lock, and we love every glimpse we get of their special bond.