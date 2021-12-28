This Video of Kulture Kiari Posing in a Festive Red Gown Proves She’s Mom Cardi’s Mini-Me

Even though Cardi B’s three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari has been a star since the day she was born, it’s clear she’s more than ready to step into her mega-watt mama’s fancy footsteps — she’s already a total pro in front of the camera, and it seems she definitely takes after Cardi when it comes to a love of all things glam.

The rapper obviously loves the holiday season, ringing in Christmas 2021 with a festive family photo shoot in front of the three larger-than-life Christmas trees featured in the home she shares with her husband Offset. She donned a stunning silky white outfit and joined Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea, 6, for a professional shoot in front of the trees, with both girls clad in gorgeous red gowns featuring red bows fit for two tiny princesses.

Later on, Cardi took to Twitter to share an adorable behind-the-scenes video of Kulture posing gamely for the cameras during her solo session, with the proud mom captioning the video, “Soo much like me.” And yeah, we’d fully agree with that assessment — Kulture is her mama’s mini-me through and through.

Soo much like me pic.twitter.com/z2txRag67w — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 27, 2021

Last year, Cardi attempted to photograph the two girls in matching pink princess dresses, sharing a gallery of the sweet sister shots and noting in her caption, “Next year imma just hire a a photographer 😫but they look so beautiful 💞” Parents everywhere just nodded and sighed in agreement, because trying to coordinate kids of any age for a photo session is not a simple task.

Cardi shares Kulture and her two-month-old son with Offset. Along with Kalea, Offset is also dad to sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from past relationships.

It certainly seems like the family had a great holiday, even if Kulture and Kalea absolutely stole the show in their glam red gowns. So much fun!