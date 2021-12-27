Ashley Graham Reveals Relatable End-of-Pregnancy, Post-Holiday Craving: Mom’s Potato Salad for Breakfast

As she reaches the final days of her pregnancy with twin boys, Ashley Graham is keeping it real about those strong, “can’t ignore ’em” pregnancy cravings. She took to Instagram Stories over the holiday weekend to share the tried-and-true method she’s relying on to help push her twin boys along, as well as the tasty holiday eats she enjoyed both at 4:30 a.m. and again for breakfast the next morning.

First, she shared a mirror selfie from the gym, captioning the shot, “Walking these Capricorn boys out… #anydaynow,” indicating that the arrival of her twins is imminent. Though she hasn’t publicly revealed her due date, it seems likely that her boys will be here before Graham, husband Justin Ervin and the couple’s 23-month-old son, Isaac, ring in the new year. With walking being a gentle yet hugely popular way to help induce labor, it’s no surprise that Graham laced up her sneakers to help move those little ones along.

Later on, she shared a video of herself in bed with a hilarious smiley face filter overlay, sharing a confession anyone who’s been pregnant before will instantly relate to. “Don’t think for one bit I didn’t eat my mom’s potato salad at 4:30 this morning and then again for breakfast,” she said, before zooming in on her face with a huge smile.

Of course, the confession is also relatable for anyone who’s a big fan of post-holiday baked ziti for breakfast or leftover lasagna in the middle of the night. Because life is too short not to savor delicious holiday food at every opportunity, right?

Here’s hoping Graham enjoyed not only her potato salad but her last holiday as a mom of one — and that her last days of pregnancy and her delivery are smooth, safe and healthy.

