This Heartwarming Video of Dwayne Johnson’s Daughters Surprising Grandma with a New Car Is a Must-See

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless.

In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with the actor lovingly holding his hands over Ata’s eyes as his girls count down from three before screaming, “Merry Christmas!” She then got to see her bright white new car with a huge red bow on top. Clearly in disbelief, Ata goes over to her son to give him a hug as the girls run over to their mom, who’s behind the camera and says, “Merry Christmas, Grammy!”

The Jumanji star also shared several photos of a delighted Ata behind the wheel of her new ride, grinning from ear to ear as she’s joined by her granddaughters. Even Hobbs, the family’s Frenchie, wanted to go for a ride, bringing his own Christmas gift — a brand-new chew toy — in his mouth to the car door.

In his caption, Johnson wrote, “This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today 🎅🏾🎄 She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken 🐓🤣”

Sharing a bit about his precious mama, he added, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.” He signed off by reminding her, “We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾”

Back in 2018, Johnson gifted his mom a new house for Christmas, opening up about why it was “very meaningful” to him after having grown up living in “little apartments all across the country.” He added, “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line, I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.”

We’re not crying — you’re crying. Here’s hoping the family had a special Christmas and enjoyed a trip together in Ata’s new car.