Reese Witherspoon Finally Got Her Christmas Wish With These Family-Oriented Photos

Like many of us, all Reese Witherspoon wanted was some photos of her family together for Christmas. While she didn’t get everyone in one photo, the photos she took were nothing short of absolutely merry and bright.

On Dec 24, Witherspoon posted a series of photos with the heartwarming caption, “Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company. Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs! From our family to yours.”

In the first photo, we see Witherspoon’s children: her lookalike daughter Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9, all snuggled up on the couch, next to the tree. Then we see Witherspoon and her beau Jim Toth with glasses of wine.

Next, we see the whole net generation of Wetherspoons, all dressed in festive cocktail dresses and formal wear. In the fourth photo, we see Witherspoon’s English bulldog, and in the last photo; we get an adorable video of Ava showing off her light-up earrings.

Around two weeks ago, Witherspoon showed off photos of her and her trusted pups posing on the front door. She posted it with the caption showing her one Christmas wish was getting the gang together for a Christmas family photo. But when all else fails, you have Plan B ― or in her case, plan grab-the-dogs for a photo-op.

We’re happy that her Christmas wish came true ― and we’re also happy that we got some festive, Witherspoon photos on our Instagram timelines.

