Ant Anstead Celebrates Christmas With All 3 Kids For the First Time in More Than 2 Years

HGTV star Ant Anstead is already having a happy holiday season, sharing a sweet new photo of himself celebrating Christmas with all three of his kids — a major milestone given that the pandemic has kept him separated from his two eldest children for more than two years.

The British-born TV host shared a festive movie night selfie with his crew on Instagram, captioning the photo, “Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn,” adding, “My heart is FULL 🥰❤️ Happy Christmas x x.” Anstead — who shares son Hudson, 2, with ex Christina Haack, and daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first wife Louise Herbert — hadn’t seen Amelie and Archie in over two years due to COVID-19 lockdowns forcing them to cancel visits back and forth to the UK, where they live full-time.

The dad of three told People they were able to reunite ahead of the holiday at Anstead’s home in Laguna Beach, California, and it seems he couldn’t be happier. “My two oldest children got to come over to the USA for the holidays! I am so looking forward to all of us being altogether this Christmas,” Anstead told the magazine. “Hudson was just 12 weeks old the last time Amelie and Archie got to see him in person. Then COVID hit and the borders shut down.”

Of course, plenty of families have been sorely missing important milestones with loved ones over the course of the past two years, and it seems Anstead isn’t taking for granted the ability to be with his three kids this year. As he told People, last year “was a very different Christmas,” adding, “It was just Hudson and me for the holidays.”

The family’s plans are decidedly low-key, though, with Anstead revealing, “I am looking forward to midnight mass with my kids, and we have a very traditional British family meal planned on Christmas Day. One of my fondest childhood memories was spent playing board games and I am looking forward to playing Pictionary, Monopoly and Guess Who with them on Christmas. It will be a very low-key holiday filled with family.” Sounds like a holiday dream!

