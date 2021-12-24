Christina Ricci Shared a Video of Her 1-Week Old Baby Cleo & It’s the Christmas Cuteness We Need

After welcoming her second baby earlier this month, Christina Ricci seems to be soaking up all that newborn sweetness — and thankfully, she’s all about sharing her new little one’s adorable milestones with fans on social media. After sharing baby Cleo’s going home outfit as she and husband Mark Hampton prepared to bring her home from the hospital, Ricci last week shared a video of her daughter as she turned one week old. And yes, it’s the too-cute-for-words dose of Christmas cheer we could all use right now.

Ricci shared a video of her daughter, whose full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on Instagram, captioning the clip, “Sound on for blissful baby Cleo noises.” Cleo can be seen sweetly swaddled up as Hampton lightly tickles his little one, and she’s seemingly loving all that attention from her mom and dad, cooing and making the most precious newborn noises on the planet.

Hampton, a celebrity hairstylist, has also been chronicling baby Cleo’s big milestones on his Instagram page, including a stunning photo in honor of her one-week birthday.

So far, it seems baby Cleo is following in her stylish mama’s footsteps because she already has the whole “infant style” thing down pat. In fact, her dad even shared a photo of her in a truly cute Christmas-themed red Disney onesie, noting in his caption, “Haven’t been able to go through @target without buying baby clothes yet!”

Of course, aside from slaying the newborn style game, she’s also doing the standard baby stuff, including lots of snuggles, lots of snoozing, and enjoying all the milk she can get. In the caption of one perfectly sleepy shot, Hampton wrote, “Cuteness overload. It’s like looking after a really really old really really drunk person. She Hits the bottle hard, passes out, won’t help when it comes to changing, but is just so much fun to be around. #milkaddict.”

Here’s hoping the Ricci/Hampton crew has a wonderful first Christmas with baby Cleo… and we wouldn’t be mad to get more festive photos of her. Just saying!