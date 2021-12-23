Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & Jionni LaValle’s Kids Are Literally Their Twins In Adorable Holiday Card Photos

It might be difficult for us millennials to believe, but nearly all the stars of Jersey Shore have kids of their own, and they’re truly growing up right before our eyes. Nicole Polizzi (aka Snooki), who was the first of her MTV cast mates to welcome a baby back in 2012, just shared her family’s adorable holiday card photos — and her trio are truly mirror images of she and her husband, Jionni LaValle.

The reality star shared a gallery of festive photos on Instagram featuring her three kids, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2. Polizzi wished her followers “happy holidays” in her caption, adding, “My favorite time of year 🙏🏽🎄” and crediting photographer Cara Lovello with the gorgeous pictures. Clad in their Christmas finest, the trio couldn’t look more like their mom and dad if they tried… and with her sons sporting Pauly D-approved hair gel, we’re sure her Jersey Shore fam would approve of their adorably perfect looks.

Still, as any parent can attest, snapping the perfect holiday photo rarely comes without some dramatic moments, as evidenced by the outtake Polizzi posted back on December 1 featuring Giovanna and Lorenzo looking picture-ready as their baby brother lets out an enormous sob.

It seems like baby Angelo just is not having it when it comes to holiday festivities this year — he also cried when sitting on Santa’s lap, with one commenter putting it best by noting, “it’s not a holiday pic if there isn’t a baby crying.”

But hey, if two out of three kids are in the seasonal spirit, that’s honestly an impressive feat. Here’s hoping Angelo comes around in time for next year’s holiday season… even though we can’t really blame him for not loving the camera and sitting on a strange man in a red suit’s lap. Poor little dude!

