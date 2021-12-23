Nicole Kidman Says She’s ‘Kept On a Tight Lock & Key’ With Daughter Sunday Rose

As a mom to four kids, Nicole Kidman no doubt has plenty of experience in the parenting game. But it seems her newly minted teenage daughter Sunday Rose is keeping Kidman on her toes. In a new interview with DuJour, the Oscar winner not only reveals that her 13-year-old has aspirations of getting into the entertainment business, but also that she pretty much runs the show in their household.

Kidman told the magazine that Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, has dreams of being a film director, adding, “through nothing I’ve done, though. She’s learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I’m not getting anywhere near them.”

In typical teenager fashion, it seems the couple’s eldest daughter also runs a tight ship when it comes to public affection from her mega-watt parents. Her proud mom shared that Sunday Rose recently directed a stage production of Annie. “All I wanted to do was whoop and holler,” Kidman said. “But I’m kept on a tight lock and key. I just want to go, ‘You’re amazing.’ But I’m not allowed to call out the window of the car or even compliment too much.”

It seems Kidman is taking the teen years in stride, though, wading the stormy waters of parenting as best she can. In fact, she likens being a mom to a swimming pool: “As a parent, you’re the wall. They want to hold onto you and know you’re there, and then when they kick off, they want to know you’re there, too,” she said.

She also tries to strike a balance when it comes to taking acting jobs that require her to be apart from her family for too long. “I have this huge desire to be there for them,” she says of Sunday Rose and her youngest daughter, Faith Margaret. “I don’t want to miss their bedtimes. That bedtime is so deeply important for me. We talk. We try to have some consistency. The biggest consistency is ‘I’m here and I love you and that will never change.’ It’s a constant balance.”

Kidman also shares two adult children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.