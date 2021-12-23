What a sweet, happy baby Lilibet Diana is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their 6-month-old daughter in an adorable holiday card, which also features their son, Archie Harrison, 2.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet to the world,” the holiday card reads (see the photo via Team Rubicon HERE). “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave. Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!”

The picture shows the happy family sitting on their porch wearing matching denim and smiling up at Lilibet. The little girl is beaming ear to ear at her adoring family and looking extra cute in a crisp white dress. She also appears to have the same red hair as her dad and brother. It’s just so sweet!

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the photo at the family’s Santa Barbara, California, home earlier this summer. He also shared the photo on his Instagram Thursday, writing, “This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

Lubomirski added, “Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph “love” in some form or another. To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have. This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture.”

Team Rubicon, which posted the card on its site, also shared a special statement: “We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families into communities across the country. We are honored to be amongst the organizations featured in their family’s holiday card this year.”

Sharing holiday cards is a royal family tradition, and we can never get enough seeing them. Happy holidays to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their adorable little ones!

