Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Reunion Strengthened Because Their Kids ‘Look Out’ For Each Other

Since rekindling their romance in the spring of 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been prioritizing their privacy and getting their kids acquainted with one another. Over the course of the past several months, the couple has taken their kids on outings together at amusement parks and more. And now, it really seems like this blended family has become very tightly knit.

According to a source close to the couple who spoke with Life & Style, Affleck and Lopez are “thriving as a blended family.” The couple has put an emphasis on ensuring “all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded.” Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In his recent interview with Howard Stern, Ben Affleck revealed details of his marriage to Jennifer Garner and how he feels about his reunion with Jennifer Lopez. https://t.co/pCfskQAyEF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 15, 2021

But the kids’ bond goes further than just spending time together. “Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. They’re all super close,” the source shared. Of course, the kids love fun nights in “watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn,” the insider revealed, adding, “They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.” Max and Emme, especially, have grown close to Samuel and Seraphina, with Life & Style’s source explaining that the twins “really look out for them.”

Maintaining some semblance of privacy has been so important for Affleck and Lopez. And while they’ve clearly been balancing their careers and maneuvering attention from the media during their relationship, ensuring that their kids get to know one another and spend time away from prying cameras has been a major focus for the two parents. It’s definitely a delicate transition to make, but it’s clear Affleck and Lopez want their children to get to know one another as their parents’ romance progresses. And with the holidays just days away, Affleck, Lopez, and their kids will surely make memories and usher in an exciting new chapter.

