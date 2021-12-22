Brittany Matthews’ Adorable Daughter Sterling Opens Her First Early Christmas Present

New parents know that few things are as precious as baby’s first Christmas, and it seems like Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes couldn’t wait for Santa to come to kick off the holidays in their home. Matthews took to Instagram Stories on December 22 to share the sweetest videos of the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, opening up her first early Christmas present, and it’s the mid-week dose of cuteness you definitely need in your day.

Sitting on the floor donning a perfectly festive Christmas-themed onesie, baby Sterling cried for mama’s help when she realized she couldn’t quite open the gift, which was wrapped in paper with her name printed on it.

“Someone got an early Christmas present today,” Matthews captioned the clip. “And that’s her help me mama cry 🤣”

After getting an assist from her mom, Sterling seemed to love her new set of colorful mushie stacking cups, with Matthews noting, “I think she loves it 🤣 Stackable cups have been her fav.”

In a sweet photo of her daughter, Sterling Skye, @brittanylynne8 shared the emotional end of her breastfeeding journey. https://t.co/qGIi80mmWj — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 14, 2021

The couple has clearly been soaking up every sweet milestone since welcoming baby Sterling back in February. Matthews, a personal trainer, and Mahomes, a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, have been sharing so many moments with their little one on social media. And it certainly seems like there’s plenty to celebrate this holiday season, as they gear up to get married in 2022, with Matthews enjoying a stunning bridal shower earlier this month.

Though it seems likely that baby Sterling will be too young to serve as the flower girl on her parents’ big day, here’s hoping she gets to play some part in the festivities. Of course, after she enjoys her first Christmas. Baby steps, indeed.

