Amy Schumer’s 2-Year-Old Son Gene Is Already Hitting the Ski Slopes

Aside from being one of the funniest gals in Hollywood, Amy Schumer has quite the adventurous streak — remember when she and pal Jennifer Lawrence had a blast on a jet ski together?! Yeah, exactly.

Turns out, Schumer is passing along her love of adventure to her two-year-old son, Gene, and he’s already game to hit the ski slopes. The mom of one shared photos and videos from a recent family ski trip, and not only did Gene look totally adorable clad head-to-toe in his ski gear, but he even enjoyed a trip on the resort’s magic carpet conveyor belt.

“We had a really good day,” Schumer noted in her caption. “Been coming to @windhammountain since I was 14. So special to get to ski there with our family. Beautiful skiing. Kind people. ❤️❤️❤️ ⛷peep my @lindseyvonn goggles!!!!”

She shared a family photo with Gene and her husband, Chris Fischer, as well as a selfie with Fischer on the slopes. She also shared a video of herself happily rolling along on the moving conveyor belt, as Gene got an assist from a staffer not far behind, who asked him about his favorite color.

Schumer also shared a joyous pic to her Instagram Stories in which she, Gene, and a staffer can be seen on their skis with their arms up, ready to hit the slopes.

The post even got the Olympic stamp of approval, with alpine ski racing pro Lindsey Vonn commenting, “Yes!!! Crushing it!!! ❤️💪🏻.”

It’s clear that the family is all about enjoying winter adventures together. Last year, Schumer shared a video of Fischer and Gene sledding down a hill using a sheet tray, enjoying story time with a snowman they named Craig, and Schumer getting fully stuck face-down in the snow… much to the delight of her family. LOL.

