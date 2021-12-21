Beyoncé & 3 Kids Record Adorable Theme Song for Grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Series

“Let’s talk about it, Grandma!” exclaim three adorable young voices on the trailer for Tina Knowles-Lawson’s upcoming Facebook Watch Series, “Talks With Mama Tina.” Aside from being a businesswoman, fashion designer, and philanthropist, Knowles-Lawson is of course, mother to superstar Beyoncé Knowles and grandmother to Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4.

In a December 21 teaser posted to Facebook, Beyoncé and her kids are heard singing the theme song to Knowles-Lawson’s series amid a montage of clips from upcoming episodes features famous guests like Ciara, Zendaya, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to have a talk with me,” Knowles-Lawson wrote alongside the video. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Later, Knowles-Lawson added, “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?” We know we are!

It’s rare that fans get to hear those little voices and when they’re supporting their grandma with such enthusiasm? That’s even sweeter. We can’t wait to watch “Talks With Mama Tina” which premieres December 22 on Facebook Watch. And here’s hoping that Blue Ivy, Sur, and Rumi make a rare appearance.

