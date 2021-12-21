Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: ‘I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them’

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist.

In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss? Why did Hollywood turn their back on her? Or something like that. I was like, funny!” She added, “I had kids, and I wanted to be with them.” Moss became pregnant with her first child, Owen, 18, while filming the 2003 movie The Matrix Reloaded, and had two more soon after: Jaden, 16, and Frances, 12, with husband Steven Roy. At that point, Moss decided to embrace a life she refers to as “cozy-cozy.”

She also became more invested in her “metaphysical life,” trained to be a Kundalini practitioner, and explored all the wellness options available in LA. In 2016, she was finally ready to leave maternal life and was cast as Jeri Hogarth in the tv adaption of Marvel’s “Jessica Jones.” “I had been in this world with small children all the time, and I felt unable to talk to all the grownups,” she recalls about the time.

Now, Moss is excited to be back in the role of Trinity. She said, “We think about The Matrix being these systems of control on humanity, and yet the Matrix of our own minds…that’s what I want to bust through all the time! Who am I if not a mother? Who am I if not a wife? Who am I if I’m not an actress? Who am I if not my mother’s daughter? Who am I if not Trinity?”

The Matrix Resurrections premieres December 22.

