MINNIDIP’s Cute New Ball Pits Will Keep Your Kids Entertained All Winter Long (& Are Selling Out Fast!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason the famous Christmas song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” includes the line, “Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again.” It’s not that we don’t love spending all this extra time with our kids — it’s just that little ones can easily be a lot to handle during winter break, especially when hyped up on all those Christmas cookies. That’s why we’re obsessed with the MINNIDIP DiPP!T inflatable ball pits.

Founded in 2017, MINNIDIP by LA VACA is the first designer inflatable pool brand that also sells seriously cute items like dog pools and inflatable furniture like you’ve never seen before. But busy moms like us have heart eyes for their new DiPP!T inflatable ball pits, which are sure to keep your kids busy throughout school closures or snow days. Not to mention, you actually won’t mind having it in the middle of your living room.

Each order comes with a trendy inflatable ball pit and 500 crush-proof balls for little ones to play with (without the germs of public playgrounds). Since these ball pits are double the width of standard (5.5-feet by 14-inches tall), each can fit two or three kids or a few adults, meaning everyone in the family might be able to enjoy the sweet stress relief of play time.

The MINNIDIP DiPP!T ball pits come in a variety of colors and designs, as well as multiple color options for the balls themselves. Shop a few of our favorites, below. And hurry, they’re already selling out fast!

MINNIDIP The DiPP!T Ball Pit in Blush Sherbet Velvet

Courtesy of MINNIDIP. Image: Minnidip.

Feel like a princess in this blush velvet ball pit. It is designed to look like a seashell, made of a light pink velvet vinyl (not to be used with water). In addition to the 500 balls in your choice of color, it also includes The Golden DiPP!T, the official golden game ball that can be hidden and found for a fun game.

The DiPP!T Ball Pit in BLUSH SHERBET VELVET $199 Buy now Sign Up

MINNIDIP The DiPP!T Ball Pit in Speckled Terrazzo

Courtesy of MINNIDIP. Image: Minnidip.

How precious is this black-and-white speckled ball pit? This vinyl ball pit has a wide air valve that is quick to inflate and can be deflated for easy storage when not in use.

The DiPP!T Ball Pit in SPECKLED TERRAZZO $199 Buy now Sign Up

the MINNIDIP x JENI’S / DiPP!T Ball Pit Edition

Courtesy of MINNIDIP. Image: Minnidip.

MINNIDIP also transformed some of its best-selling inflatable pools into ball pits, like this colorful one that’s sure to make your kiddo smile. It’s so chic, that you won’t feel the need to hide it away. Unlike some of the other DiPP!T ball pits, this one can be used with water in the summertime for extra fun. It’s best for kids 6+, but honestly, there’s nothing stopping us from using it too.

the MINNIDIP x JENI'S / DiPP!T Ball Pit Edition $189 Buy now Sign Up

