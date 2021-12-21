Jude Law Learned To Cook Vegetarian Meals For His Kids: ‘I Had To Respect Their Choices’

As a dad of six, Jude Law no doubt has plenty on his plate — but it seems he’s determined to respect all of his kids and their wants, needs, and preferences. Law served as a guest on the December 21 episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his family life and how time around the dinner table has been of utmost importance to the actor as he raises his children, who range in age from 14 months to 23 years old.

Law revealed that not only has he always loved cooking for his crew, but that he learned to cook vegetarian meals when two of his kids shared that they preferred to stop eating meat. Host Ruthie Rogers told the Holiday star about a conversation she’d had with his 19-year-old son Rudy, a server at the podcast’s namesake, London’s River Cafe.

Of her conversation with Rudy, Rogers told Law, “He said that you cooked, you actually cooked for them and that you insisted on the dinners,” adding that one Christmas, Law made the family a nut roast, adding, “You and he are meat eaters and his sister and brother are vegetarians.”

“Learning to cook vegetarian food — because, you know, I had to respect their choices as veggies — I enjoyed the challenge of it really,” he said, though it seems that branching out in his cooking was just one of the ways food has played an important role in bonding with his kids. “I enjoyed giving the love of it, I enjoyed looking after them. I always say this to friends who are expecting children that the satisfaction you get when you’re about to go to bed and your kids have all eaten, they’re washed, they’re in bed, they’re safe. It’s just such a fantastic feeling. It’s the greatest sense of satisfaction and contentment that you’ve gotten through another day and they’re alright. And that was an important part of bringing them up, to me.”

Of being a dad to six kids, Law said, “It’s the element that defines me and brings me the most joy, and also the most concerns and dramas but makes me feel the most alive.”

Law and his ex-wife Sadie Frost are parents to 23-year-old son Rafferty, 21-year-old daughter Iris, and19-year-old son Rudy, and he shares 12-year-old daughter Sophia with his ex Samantha Burke, his 6-year-old daughter, Ada, with his ex Catherine Harding, and he welcomed his youngest daughter with his wife, Phillipa Coan, in September 2020.