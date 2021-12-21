Diane Kruger Opens Up About Work-Life Balance: ‘Everything Changed with Motherhood’

As any new parent can attest, welcoming a baby changes your life in just about every way possible. In a candid Women’s Health interview, Diane Kruger opened up about balancing her career as an actress and being a mom to her 3-year-old daughter, and how her entire perspective towards work shifted when she expanded her family.

Kruger is the cover star for the January/February 2022 issue of Women’s Health, and in the corresponding interview, she revealed that she now takes her family life into careful consideration when picking any acting roles, so as to ideally not be apart from her family for long.

“Everything changed with motherhood — it’s such a cliché, but it’s true,” Kruger told the magazine. “The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle. It’s not: What’s it going to do for my career? It’s more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?“

Kruger welcomed her daughter in November 2018 with actor Norman Reedus, and given her new perspective, she told the magazine that she tries to bring their little one on set whenever she can, especially since Reedus is away from the couple’s Hollywood home much of the time filming The Walking Dead in Atlanta, Georgia. “That’s always been very hard, and probably a reason I work less,” she explained. “Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together.”

Of course, not all parents have the luxury of picking and choosing how to manage family and work, but it seems like these two have it down pat. Kruger credits finding that balance to her role in the upcoming action flick The 355, which filmed in London back in 2019, before the pandemic.

Of the largely female cast and crew, Kruger shared, “One thing that was wonderful about this film was that many of us were mothers. We were allowed to bring our children to set and had a trailer for the kids. That was a lovely thing, where you can sense that the producer is a woman with a child.”

