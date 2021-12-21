Ashley Tisdale Shares Festive (& Darling!) Photo of Daughter Jupiter’s Christmas Outfit — Including Gucci Baby Shoes!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Decorating presents with ribbons and bows is fun, but dressing up your kids for the holidays is even more exciting. Especially when they look as festive and darling as Ashley Tisdale’s daughter Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French. Tisdale recently shared a picture of the 8-month-old all decked out in the most precious Christmas dress — and adorable Gucci baby shoes!

On December 20th, Tisdale shared an Instagram photo of a smiling Jupiter in front of a Christmas tree wearing a green dress covered in bows and white lace. The little girl is also wearing tiny white Gucci shoes with the brand’s iconic red-and-green stripe — colors that correspond perfectly with Christmas.

Tisdale’s captioned her post, “I. Can’t. Jupiters Christmas fit.”

Fans were quick to comment on the overall sweetness of the pic, leaving heart and fire emojis, along with comments like “Omggggggg! Cutie” and “She is everything!”

If you’re in the market for fancy baby shoes, the Gucci Baby Ace Leather Sneaker is $280 and is a perfect mini version of the brand’s signature sneaker.

Gucci Children’s Ace Leather Sneaker

Gucci Children’s Ace Leather Sneaker/Gucci Gucci

Gucci Children's Ace Leather Sneaker $280 Buy now Sign Up

