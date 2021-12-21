Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares a Tender Photo with Hubby Justin Ervin Ahead of Her Twins’ Due Date

Now that she’s inching closer to her due date, Ashley Graham is clearly feeling the love, sharing so many adorable milestones from her twin pregnancy with fans and followers on social media. The supermodel just posted an Instagram shot of herself with her husband, Justin Ervin, cradling her bare stomach, and it’s clear the soon-to-be mom of three is soaking up every sweet moment before they arrive.

On Monday night, Graham took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken during a November photo shoot with Ervin, but this time, her photographer hubby got in front of the camera, nestling her stomach as the model rested her head on his shoulder. She captioned the shot, “3/4 of my heart right here,” naturally receiving a flurry of heart emojis in the comments section from followers who are equally excited for the couple as they prepare to welcome twin boys any day now.

Though she hasn’t shared her exact due date just yet, it seems the couple’s 23-month-old son, Isaac, will be a big brother any time now. This time around, Graham has been equally candid about her pregnancy journey, also taking to Instagram Stories to share some nude selfies and some close-up shots of her bump, while also lamenting the woes of hormone-related hair changes that commonly happen during and after pregnancy.

“I’ve worked so hard the last two years for these baby hairs to come back,” Graham said on her Instagram Stories, pretending to fake cry. “And I’m so scared that they’re gonna fall out again.”

Graham has been open about how postpartum hair loss has impacted her, calling it “more traumatic than even birth.” She told Parents back in May, “I was like, ‘My hair’s falling out in clumps — what am I doing?’ and then I realized it’s actually a thing.”

This time, though, it seems she’s taking it all in stride, even calling on rapper Cardi B for her advice. “Cardi B, I need to know what you did with your hair,” Graham asked the newly-minted mom of two. “Because her hair looks amazing after she had her son.”

