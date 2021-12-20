Hilarious ‘SNL’ Skit Reveals The Holiday Gifts Moms ‘Actually Want’

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in New York City, Paul Rudd‘s most recent turn as Saturday Night Live host looked a bit different than the show’s usual pre-holiday broadcast, as the typically boisterous live audience and cast was replaced by a bare-bones (but no less hilarious) crew featuring special guests like Tina Fey and Tom Hanks.

One pre-taped skit, however, had us in stitches, with Rudd teaming up alongside SNL regulars Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon to film a parody HomeGoods holiday ad. The actor played “Casey Homegoods” and Bryant and McKinnon played two of the chain’s most devoted shoppers, Evelyn and Eileen. In the sketch, Rudd notes that “it can be hard to know what to get moms for the holidays,” adding, “that’s why we wanted to ask real moms what they actually want.”

The duo begins by saying that they’re “not fussy” and don’t want anyone to “spend too much money” on them. “Just a small — nothin,’” says Bryant, before Rudd prods for them to share what they really, truly want.

Things quickly go off the rails when they both nod in agreement and admit, “grandchildren” — of course, to the dismay of Rudd, who is simply trying to get the women to share their dream gifts that can also be purchased at HomeGoods. “A son for my son,” says Bryant, pivoting to “five grandchildren,” when Rudd asks for gift ideas that don’t involve them becoming grandparents.

Rudd attempts to bring things back on track by asking for things that can be purchased. Bryant says she wants a “fuzzy blanket… to swaddle grandchildren,” while McKinnon asks for a “cake stand” — before noting that she’d love “grandchildren on top” of the cake stand.

Things really get graphic when the two start describing their desire for their respective kids to “do the naked marriage dance,” with Bryant adding, “I want the baby to come out of Kelsey so I can take it to Red Lobster.” McKinnon requests scissors to cut holes into condoms.

Rudd then gets fed up, telling them, “I don’t know why you guys are so hung up on grandchildren.” McKinnon then asks him if he has any children, to which he says he doesn’t, adding, “Too much responsibility. I mean kids are cute, it’s nice to see them every once in a while, but not all the time.”

He then does a full 180, realizing that he does, in fact, want grandchildren, too. “Oh my god, I want grandchildren. Grandchildren are amazing. They don’t blame you for anything, they just play clarinet and get into college. I want that!”

Spoiler alert: “Kelsey” calls to share that she is, in fact, pregnant, which causes sheer delight between the trio. HomeGoods’ new slogan? “Attagirl, Kelsey.” LOL.

