Bindi Irwin Just Added an Adorable New Member to Her Daily Family Selfies

With family selfies, Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior know how to capture the most heart-warming ones on our Instagram timelines. On Dec 18, Bindi posted another sweet family selfie, but this selfie had a new face in the mix: their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Piggy!

Bindi posted the selfie with the caption “all the love” and truly, we can feel the love through this photo. Of course, we have the two lovebirds Bindi and Chandler smiling from ear to ear, little Grace Warrior is showing off her gorgeous big eyes, and little Miss Piggy is making us want to go to a shelter so we can get a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that’s half as adorable as her.

So for those that don’t know, the Irwin family has an entire account dedicated to their dogs. (Yes, there’s another!)

The Instagram account, called @stellairwinthepug, follows the adventures of not only Piggy, but their pug named Stella. Their bio says, “My name’s Stella, the cutest pug on Instagram! Follow my adventures with my sister Piggy at Australia Zoo.”

Hopefully, we get more family selfies featuring their furry friends, but we’re just as fine with getting family selfies with the humans. In fact, in less than a week, Grace Warrior will already be nine months old.

2021 has been a crazy year, but reading her birth announcement was a great way to start off the whirlwind year.

Born March 25, almost exactly a year to the minute when Bindi and Chandler said their wedding vows, Grace Warrior came into the world. She’s already lived so much life in her nearly nine months, between traveling to Tasmania to meeting kangaroos. And we can’t wait to see what more is in store!