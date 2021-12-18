Quick ― Snag an Educational, Last-Minute Gift Set From Amazon’s National Geographic Science Kit Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The countdown has begun, and it’s cram time for last-minute gifts. People are flooding the malls, our shopping carts online are getting updated constantly, and we’re still grasping for those perfect stocking stuffers. But this time shouldn’t be all stress — it’s time to get creative with the gift-giving. Amazon’s newest — and coolest — sale this weekend is for National Geographic’s science kits.

Science is cool. It’s mysterious, new, and an amazing thing to teach your children to love as soon as possible. And with this new sale, it’ll be a lot more accessible.

For a limited time, selected National Geographic science kits are on sale — and there’s something for literally every curious child. Whether they’re super into every rock they find or are a budding magician, this sale has it all. And the best part? They’re all-around $20 and will arrive before Dec 25.

Check out some of our top picks from Amazon’s National Geographic kit sale below.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Rocks & Fossils Kit — $21.19, originally $24.99

You collected rocks as a kid, and now your own kiddo is getting obsessed with rocks, fossils, crystals, and everything in between. This rock collection comes with over 200 genuine fossils, rocks, gemstones, geodes, and more.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Magic Chemistry Set — $13.59, originally $16.99

Show your kids the magic of science with this scientific magic set. Have your children wow their friends with these tricks that come with everything you need to amaze.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Air Rocket Toy — $17.99, originally $19.99

Have you and your kids light up the night sky with this spectacular rocket launcher set. Learning about aerodynamics has never been more accessible and fun for any inquisitive child.

