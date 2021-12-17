Kim Kardashian & North West Get A ‘Special Effects Makeover’ In Sweet Video

Having the world’s most famous social media celebrity for a mom might feel like big shoes to fill, but it already seems like North West is up to the task. Since joining TikTok with her first official account a few weeks ago, the precocious eight-year-old is giving her mom, Kim Kardashian, a run for her money, and the duo’s latest clip might just be the coolest one so far.

On Friday, North and her mama teamed up for a wild time-lapse special effects makeover, and what started out sweet turned gruesome fast. In the video, the pair can be seen bare-faced in the mirror, before the footage reveals itself in reverse, showing them wiping off movie monster-inspired makeup and prosthetics with face wipes.Kardashian wears what looks like bright red blood all over her face and her eldest daughter sports gruesome black and purple colors that could stop a horror movie villain dead in their tracks.

Of course, the look is a major departure from the KKW Beauty founder’s typical glam visage, as there’s no contouring, nude lips, or pretty peepers to be found here. But it probably won’t shock fans to know that North seems to be following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to a love of makeup… even if she’s got her own, ahem, unique spin on style.

Since the pair’s joint TikTok account went live in November, fans have gotten an in-depth glimpse into life in the Kardashian-West household, all through the eyes of North herself. And it’s definitely helping to ease the sting of not seeing the famous family on our TV screens since Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end back in June. We’re more than happy to keep up on TikTok, especially if it means Northie keeps the hilarious makeup tutorials coming our way.

