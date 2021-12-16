Blake Lively Goes ‘On the Prowl’ Christmas Shopping For Daughters at American Girl: ‘Lock Your Doors’

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Blake Lively does not play games when it comes to Christmas shopping for her daughters. The actress, who shares James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds, recently posted that she’s “on the prowl” to find the perfect gifts for her family.

On Thursday, Lively posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories detailing her shopping experience at an American Girl store, where she presumably went in search of the iconic dolls. “Ruh roh Mrs Claus is on the prowl,” the actress captioned the image. She added, “And I was raised when people fought over tickle Me Elmo’s and Furbys and camped out for Beanie Babies. So please be warned @americangirlbrand I have no chill. Lock your doors. Hide Samantha. [Sh*t]’s about to get crazy.”

A selfie of Blake Lively at American Girl store.

As someone who also grew up with parents who woke up in the middle of the night to score Tickle Me Elmo and Beanie Babies, I am feeling nostalgic over Lively’s commitment to finding the best (yes, American Girl dolls are still the best!) toys for her daughters this Christmas. Obviously, Lively is looking for Samantha — an iconic Victorian-era doll who always wears the best bows. I love how she is fully embracing that she has “no chill” when it comes to shopping for her daughters.

The American Girl brand responded to Lively’s post by sharing a screenshot on its own Instagram Story while adding a picture of Samantha’s hair (and bow!) with the caption, “Mrs. Claus looking real cute this year!” If Lively gets her way, her little girls are sure to have a happy holiday filled with American Girl surprises.

American Girl Brand shared a selfie of Blake Lively's at their store.

