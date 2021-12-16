Gayle King Shares Throwback Photo of Grandson Luca’s First Thanksgiving In ‘Paradise’

Kids get to travel to the most exciting places sometimes, even when they have no idea how lucky they are! Journalist Gayle King proved it by sharing super cute throwback photos of her grandson Luca’s first Thanksgiving in “paradise.”

“Throw back Thursday fav grandson FIRST Thanksgiving,” King captioned her Instagram photo slideshow posted Thursday. “Luca had no clue he was in paradise @rwmayakoba but we sure did!”

The photos show the CBS Mornings co-host with her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and her new grandson, Luca Lynn Miller, who was born in September 2021. Leading up to the baby’s birth, King spent time pondering her grandmother nickname, and as far as we know, she settled on the name Gaia, which in Greek translates to a maternal goddess. While we think the moniker is beautiful, King had previously joked that her BFF Oprah Winfrey felt it was “pretentious.”

King wrote on Instagram, “Luca clearly, family favorite [with] mom @kirbybump, dad Virgil and uncle @willgb3!” adding, “New family tradition homemade TURKEY hats write three things you’re grateful for & share at the dinner table…”

The pictures show the family having a great time at Thanksgiving, especially little Luca. The last image even depicts him wearing a bathing suit (with a gorgeous beach background) wearing the tiniest little sunglasses.

Even if Luca doesn’t know he’s in paradise, he most definitely feels like a lucky baby to be surrounded by a grandmother and other family members who love and spoil him! We can’t wait to see more of Luca’s adventures with his loving family.

