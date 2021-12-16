The Rock Celebrates ‘Strong, Sweet, Independent’ Daughter Jasmine on Her 6th Birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating his daughter Jasmine’s sixth birthday with the sweetest Instagram tribute.

“Wait a second, why are eyeballs on my forehead?” the actor says in a new video posted Thursday featuring his daughter sitting on his lap and drawing all over his face with a marker. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea. Listen…”

In his caption, Johnson wrote: “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? I’m proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands. And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There’s no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from. Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in.”

Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian also share daughter Tiana, 3, and he shares daughter Simone, 20, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Recently, the Red Notice star shared that Jasmine found out that he is famous, and now wants her dad to meet people on the playground. In a November interview with Today, The Rock said, “So now, what [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we’re at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she’ll come up and grab me and she’ll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you’re The Rock!’ So she pulls me over to this family. And she’s, like, ‘Here. This is my dad.’

We love seeing Johnson’s dad humor at home with his girls. Happy birthday, Jasmine!

