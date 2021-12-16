Kelly Ripa Admits She Has a ‘Favorite’ Child In Her Family

Kelly Ripa isn’t afraid to broach a typically taboo parenting subject: she has a favorite child.

Growing up, people with siblings may have wondered from time to time about how they fell in the family order and while many parents respond with “We love you all equally,” Ripa clearly has a sense of humor.

On a Wednesday episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos (who filled in for co-host Ryan Seacrest) chatted candidly about their three kids, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18. Ripa told the audience that she does have a favorite child — but she kept their identity a secret.

“I have a favorite child and I have a favorite dog but they don’t know who they are. As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favorite. Constantly,” Ripa Shared. “They’re like, ‘Well, you’re mom’s favorite.’ ‘No you are.’ ‘No, you are!’ And that’s the best game to play, isn’t it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will.”

She added, “But Mark can’t not indicate who his favorite is. The dogs know who Mark’s favorite is and the kids know who Mark’s favorite is.” Consuelos, however, denied he has a favorite kid, saying, “I don’t have a favorite child. I don’t! But I do have a favorite dog, I do.” He added, “Now that Chewie’s not listening to the show right now, I can say I love Chewie but I really, really love Lena.”

It turns out, it’s actually pretty common to have a favorite child. A 2005 study found that 70 percent of fathers and 74 percent of mothers showed preferential treatment to one of their children. This favoritism isn’t necessarily a bad thing. According to an article in Psychology Today, favoritism doesn’t have to do with loving one child more; rather, it’s about how your personality resonates with one of your children’s. In other words, the child you have the most things in common with tends to be your “favorite.”

And Ripa isn’t the only celebrity mom who’s admitted to having a favorite kid. In an Oct. 2019 post, Jaime Pressly shared a photo of herself and son, Dezi, then 12, writing, “Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi.” Pressly is also the mom of twin sons Leo and Lennon, now 4. She added, “That’s right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me. Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together #firstborn #iloveyou.”

Although Ripa did not publicly admit who her favorite child was, she has dropped hints in the past. In a July 2019 episode of her show, Ripa chatted with guest Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, telling her how great a third child is. She said, “I hope my other kids are not watching this but they’re not. Here’s what: third kid is the best kid. They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor… they just know they’ve got to give you a break.”

