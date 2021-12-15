Mango Just Released a Super Cool Kids Collection Full of Winter Essentials & You Can Get It on Zappos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our kids want to grow up so fast, trying to sneak swipes of our eyeshadow and try on our shoes. They might have already started opting out of those adorable graphic tees from Target and started begging for some stylish sweaters they saw on a viral TikTok post. Instead of getting them a 401K right away, why not treat them to some chic, mature threads from Mango Kids collection, which just became available at Zappos?

While they provide a plethora of sustainable, stylish outfits for everyone in the family, their new kids’ collection is truly dazzling. From oversized, knit sweaters to some daring party pieces, there’s something for every one of your kids in the collection. Perfect for either a holiday party or a normal Tuesday at school, you’re bound to find the perfect ensemble.

Check out some of our top pieces from the new Mango Kids collection below.

Velvet long jumpsuit — $49.99

Courtesy of Mango Kids. Courtesy of Zappos Mango Collection.

Have your kid show up to the holiday party in style with this gorgeous velvet jumpsuit we wish we had when we were kids. Made of breathable polyester, this jumpsuit will easily steal the show with its velvet, glittery texture.

Velvet long jumpsuit $49.99 Buy now Sign Up

Brown knit sweater — $39.99

Courtesy of Mango Kids. Courtesy of Mango.

Made of sustainable fibers, have your kid look like something out of a period piece with this darling knitted sweater. Both comfy and functional, your kid will look like the definition of the word “dapper” with this sweater.

Chelsea sweater $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Susi Coat — $45.99

Image: Mango Kids. Image: Mango Kids.

Baby, it’s getting cold outside — no, really, it’s freezing out, and we need our kids to layer up. Treat your little ones to this fluffy, hooded light beige jacket that’ll work with literally any outfit they want to show off.

Fur bouclé coat $45.99 Buy now Sign Up

Cable-knit oversize sweater — $45.99

Image: Mango Kids. Courtesy of Zappos Mango Collection.

Is it really winter if you and your kids don’t have an adorable, oversized sweater? Gift your kiddo with this super cute and chic oversized sweater to keep them cozy all winter long.

Cable-knit oversize sweater $45.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: