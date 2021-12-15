Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Still Trying to Find Their ‘Work-Life Balance’ As a Family of Four

As any parent to little ones can attest, juggling work, family, romance, and other daily responsibilities is a Herculean task on even the best of days. But it certainly sounds like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are crushing it, with one of Markle’s longtime pals revealing that the couple is “loving life as a family of four.”

In an interview with People, Markle’s wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin opened up about what it was like reuniting with hairstylist Serge Normant, who both created the gorgeous, natural glam look she sported during her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The newly-minted mom of two called upon Martin and Normant for their big night out at the Intrepid Museum in New York City last month, amid a flurry of public appearances after the couple welcomed baby Lilibet Diana back in June.

But if being a mom to two-year-old Archie and newborn Lili is an understandably stressful juggling act, it seems Markle is taking it all in stride. “It was so much fun to have all of us back together again,” Martin told the magazine. “It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together. Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again.”

And though their two children didn’t tag along for the big New York trip, staying at home in Montecito, California, Martin shared that Meghan and Harry “couldn’t wait to get home,” adding, “It’s about finding that work-life balance now, which ties into Meghan lobbying for parental paid leave. They’re experiencing it themselves. They know it affects everyone in the family.”

Of settling into life with their son and daughter, Martin said, “They are loving life as a family of four. They’ve struck a rhythm as a foursome.”

