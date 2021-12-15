Gisele Bündchen Recalls How Tom Brady Vetoed Her Birth Plan: ‘Absolutely Not’

She calls the shots! In a new excerpt from his ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Tom Brady and and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, opened up about their 2009 wedding and the birth of their first baby, son Benjamin Rein, shortly thereafter, with the supermodel revealing that her football star husband was not on board with her plans for a home birth at first.

When Bündchen was pregnant with Benjamin, now 12, it seems Brady was hesitant about his wife’s plans to deliver their little one outside of a traditional hospital setting. “It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” she recalls in the clip. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’” She adds, “He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000…?’ I do.”

Thankfully, Bündchen had a safe delivery, and Brady now notes of the home birth, “Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way.”

The famous couple is parents to their 9-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake. Brady is also dad to John “Jack” Edward, 14, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Back in 2012, Bündchen helped advocate for pregnant people being given the option to give birth as they choose, partnering with Birth Around the World to promote education and awareness about birthing options. At the time, she said, “I believe it’s a woman’s right to make the decision about how she’s going to give birth to her child. And it’s also her right to have access to the information she needs so she can make that decision from a place of awareness, and not a place of fear.”

