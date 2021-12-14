Chrissy Teigen Calls Plumber After Dropping Daughter Luna’s First Lost Tooth In the Sink: ‘I Was So Sad’

When the tooth fairy messes up, it’s a plumber to the rescue! Chrissy Teigen discovered that the hard way when she accidentally dropped her daughter Luna’s first lost tooth down the sink and had to call for backup — blaming the whole thing on the tooth fairy (as any parent would do). The cookbook author and model shared the hilarious moment, which every parent will be afraid of now, in an Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 13.

Over footage of a plumber working hard to save the day, Teigen wrote, “Luna lost her first tooth and the Tooth Fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink.” Oh, no! Congratulations to Luna, 5, whom Teigen shares with husband John Legend, for losing her first tooth, but we totally feel for Teigen, who had to scramble to correct the problem. How will Luna get her money now?

Luckily, Teigen updated her followers a little while later with a grainy video of the inside of the sink. Over the video, she wrote, “Oh shit, we found it on the camera! Praise the lord, I was so sad.” We love a story with a good happy ending!

Teigen, who also has son Miles, 3, with Legend, frequently posts pictures and updates of her two kids, like this one on Dec. 12 showing the siblings in riding boots with the caption “back on the saddle!” and this one on Dec. 10 showing her taking a soapy bubble bath with her two littles with the caption “not pictured: endless bickering.”

It’s obvious how much she cares about her kids, which is why we’re so thankful for that amazing plumber who found the tiny tooth and saved the day! Maybe the tooth fairy should invest in a special keepsake box for next time?

