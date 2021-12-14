Brittany Matthews Shared an Emotional Post About Her ‘Last Day’ Breastfeeding Daughter Sterling

Breastfeeding — like anything else we do as moms — comes with its ups and downs. It can make you feel more emotional due to all the surging hormones, give you the warm bonding feeling from an increase in oxytocin, and create interruptions in your life, work schedule, diet, and sleep. Yet, it is still hard when the time comes to end your breastfeeding journey, which Brittany Matthews recently opened up about on Instagram.

Matthews, who shares Sterling Skye, 10 months, with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, posted about her daughter’s last time taking breastmilk in her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 13.

Instagram/@brittanylynne

The picture showed Sterling in cute pink horse pajamas with a matching pink pacifier and stuffed animal, as Matthews held up a bag of breastmilk. Matthews captioned it, “Last feed of breast milk today” and added a crying emoji.

“Very emotional LOL,” Matthews added. “Did it 10 months (last 2 months just exclusively pumping), but I was just ready to be done, but also like why is this so hard? Moms send help…” This caption nails a breastfeeding mom’s internal struggle — I remember wishing for my babies to be done nursing, but then cried both times when they were. It’s a very special, very exhausting journey, and when it’s over, it feels both like a relief and something sad. Those feelings are OK. Look at the bright side — Matthews won’t have to ruin any more red leather pants with breastmilk!!

Matthews added a second update to her Story last night about her breastfeeding journey, this one showing a selfie of her holding her daughter. She wrote, “I did have to cut out dairy, due to all Ster girls allergies,” which would definitely be hard to do for 10 months! “So BRB while I go indulge in chocolate milk & ice cream,” she added. Girl, you deserve it!

