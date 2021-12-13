Run, Don’t Walk: Score 20% Off Cult-Favorite Scents for Your Teen During Sephora’s Flash Fragrance Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It was Christian Dior who said, “A woman’s perfume tells more about her than her handwriting” — and to some extent, that’s true. But it’s not just women, perfume can tell you anyone’s story: what they like, who they are, and more. And that’s why you can never have too many stocked on your vanity table.

Remember when you were a teenager, and you’d steal little spritzes of your mother’s perfume to feel fancy? Then you went to Bath & Body Works to get the newest scent to feel like the coolest chick in the locker room? Well, our kids are now teenagers (or getting pretty darn close), so why not get them started on their perfume journey a little early, with some luxurious scents of their own just in time for the holidays? Psst: You don’t have much time left to shop for gifts on time!

Thankfully, Sephora is having a major, limited-time (and very rare) sale on coveted floral scents that typically cost a pretty penny. But they’re selling out crazy quick. So check out some of our top picks from the sale below and add them to your cart before it’s too late. And while you’re there, check out these teen-approved beauty sets that’ll make their holiday.

PHLUR Hanami Eau de Parfum — $48.00, originally $96.00

If your teen opts for the fruity and floral scents, why not treat them to the luxurious PHLUR Hanami Eau de Parfum? This gender-neutral scent has notes of white florals, fig, sandalwood, and hazelnut to bring forth a delicious smelling combination your teen can wear anywhere.

CLEAN RESERVE Reserve – Lush Fleur — $68.00, originally $98.00

Now if your kid wants something a little fresher, then the CLEAN RESERVE Reserve – Lush Fleur scent may be their next go-to. With subtle notes of raspberry, rose, and musk, this fresh floral scent is perfect for any occasion.

Ellis Brooklyn FAWN Eau de Parfum — $70.00, originally $100.00

Or maybe you want to go all out with a luxurious perfume by Ellis Brooklyn. The FAWN perfume is a purely floral scent with notes of neroli and coconut — making it a perfect, coming-of-age scent.

