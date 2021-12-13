Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato’s Kids Have the Best Reaction to Their Parents’ PDA

As busy parents of three, it seems like Michael Bublé and his wife of 10 years, Luisana Lopilato, still make plenty of time for romance. The couple sometimes engages in PDA in front of their kids, and the singer just revealed the hilariously sweet way their trio reacts when dad gives mom a big old smooch.

Bublé told Us Weekly about the reactions that Noah, 8, Elias, 5, and Vida, 3, give when he and Lopilato share a kiss in plain sight. “Honestly, I don’t know if our kids have a more genuine smile on their faces than when they see Mommy and Daddy [being affectionate],” he explained. “My son Noah is 8, and it’s weird because he cringes, but my wife likes it because he will have the biggest smile. I think there is that sense of security they get [to see] that.”

It seems the outpouring of love extends to all members of the family, with the singer sharing that they all enjoy snuggles and co-sleeping any chance they get. “I never want to have a household where my door is not open,” he said. “My babies come in during the night. And I know it sounds weird, but I hope it never ends. … For me and Lu, it’s just a really great excuse to have our kids stay with us. I mean, not every night, of course. But we both love it so much.”

The beloved Christmas crooner shared some more behind-the-scenes secrets into the couple’s family life, revealing that he’s guilty of letting the kids enjoy a little too much video game time on the computer when he’s busy working. “I am the worst,” he admitted. “I am a lazy man. So many times, especially when I’m … working all day and with the kids, I will get [asked], ‘Can we play Minecraft? Can we play this?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yeah.’ And then Lu will come home and say, ‘How long were they on the computer?’ And I will catch so much sh*t. That’s a really hard one.”

They also try to not argue in front of their kids, with Bublé telling the magazine they take any disagreements into the other room when possible. It certainly sounds like they’ve got a solid parenting style on lock — even if frequent smooches sometimes feel cringe-worthy to their kiddos.