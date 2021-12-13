Christina Ricci Shows Off Newborn Daughter Cleo’s ‘Going Home Outfit’ From Hospital

Just days after announcing she’d welcomed her second child, Christina Ricci already seems to be loving life as a newly minted mom of two, sharing the most precious photo of her newborn daughter, Cleo, as they prepare to head home from the hospital.

Ricci is capping off a major year filled with happy moments after sharing that she secretly got married to her boyfriend, hair stylist Mark Hampton in October, weeks after announcing she was pregnant with the couple’s first baby together. Last week, the actress shared the sweetest video of baby Cleo right after she was born, writing in her caption that she and Hampton are already “so in love” with their new addition, with Ricci adding “she has the most incredible dad imaginable.”

Now, it seems mom and baby are ready to head home, with the couple sharing equally sweet snaps of their new little one in her banana-themed “going home outfit.” Clad in the Go Bananas Bamboo Take Me Home Set by Peregrine Kidswear ($49), baby Cleo also sported some seriously fluffy slippers for her big journey out into the world.

Hampton shared two Polaroid photos of their newborn daughter, whose full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on his Instagram account, and it’s clear these two are enjoying that indescribable baby bliss during their first week together.

The Yellowjackets star is also mom to Frederick “Freddie” Heerdegen, born in August 2014, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen. Wishing the family nothing but the best as they settle in to life with baby Cleo — here’s hoping Ricci and Hampton enjoy every precious moment and share plenty more photos, so fans can celebrate every milestone ahead.