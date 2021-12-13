Kim Kardashian Wakes Her Kids Up Daily In December in the Most Festive, Extravagant Way You Can Imagine

By now, it’s hardly a secret that when it comes to holiday celebrations, few celebs are as over-the-top festive as the Kardashian/Jenner family. From their annual Christmas Eve celebrations that are the stuff of legends to the immaculately themed holiday decorations throughout their incredible homes, the famous family truly knows how to deck the halls with way more than just a few boughs of holly.

In a video on her Instagram Stories, however, Kim Kardashian just shared the truly extravagant way she helps her four kids wake up and ring in the celebrations during the month of December, and it’s like something straight out of a fairy tale. Sharing two early morning videos of a musician playing holiday tunes at a massive piano in her living room on Sunday, Kardashian wrote, “Good morning! Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids,” Kardashian wrote.

The musician, Grammy-winning producer, and writer Philip Cornish is a longtime friend and collaborator of Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and given West’s penchant for surprising his former love with live music from the comfort of home, it’s no surprise that she loves to do the same for their four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Now that North and her mom are taking over TikTok together, the mom/daughter duo are also sharing glimpses into this year’s decorative theme, featuring an all-white color scheme and elegant decorations including six white stockings hung on the two massive deer figurines, gingerbread men cookie jars, glittery ornaments, and, of course, an Elf on the Shelf nestled in their snow-covered Christmas tree.

The decor in North’s bedroom features a decidedly more festive color scheme, with classic Christmas colors including green and red, along with flannel bedding, lights strung from her bunk bed, a Santa figurine, a green wreath for good measure… and her very own Christmas tree.

With so much merriment and cheer, it seems like they’re already having a fabulous holiday season.

