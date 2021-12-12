Emma Roberts Shared a Super Rare Snapshot Of Her Baby Boy Rhodes In The Cutest Pose

Like many celebrity parents, proud new momma Emma Roberts doesn’t post about her bundle of joy too much. But for the first time in a while, Roberts has blessed our timelines with the sweetest pic of her and her son Rhodes.

On Dec 10, Roberts posted a heart-warming photo to her Instagram of her and Rhodes cuddling on a white couch. Only two weeks ahead of Roberts was smiling as wide as can be while Rhodes was on top of her. She captioned the post with a simple, “the best.”

So we — and many fans — are freaking out about this snapshot because Roberts rarely ever gives us a glimpse of her baby boy. The last time she posted a picture of her and her son was back in Sept, so it’s been a minute.

Like many celebrities, she wants to keep her kids’ lives private from the media, which is completely understandable. But we can’t help but happy dance whenever they feel like sharing snippets.

The Nancy Drew actress and long-time partner, actor Garrett Hedlund, announced back in August 2020 that they were expecting a son. And then on December 27, 2020, Rhodes came into the world.

Earlier this year in March, Jamie Lee Curtis interviews Roberts on what parenting advice she wishes she had when she first started. Per People, Roberts said, “It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”

And it seems like Roberts is loving every minute of being a mom, especially ahead of her baby Rhodes’ first birthday. Happy early birthday, baby Rhodes!

